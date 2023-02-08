Zelensky met with King Charles III of Great Britain

17:51 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On February 8, during a visit to Britain, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Charles III of Great Britain.





This was reported on Twitter by the Royal Family, as well as in the press service of the President of Ukraine.

Major Johnny Thompson and Sir Clive Alderton greet President Zelenskyy as he arrives at Buckingham Palace for an audience with The King. pic.twitter.com/OLOZlAU3QN — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) February 8, 2023

This is the first meeting between a Ukrainian president and a British monarch. Charles III receives the President of Ukraine at Buckingham Palace. Zelensky has already met British Prime Minister Rishi with Sunak. The president is also scheduled to meet with the Ukrainian military, who are being trained in the UK.

NEW: The King receives President Zelenskyy of Ukraine in audience at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/CYvcFuuzeJ — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) February 8, 2023

“It is an honor for me to be the first President of Ukraine in the history of Ukrainian-British relations, whom the British monarch honored with his audience,” Zelensky wrote.

After a visit to London, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Paris, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. This was reported by the BFMTV channel, citing its own sources.