Zelensky: Ukraine will not involve NATO in the war with Russia

17:37 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine emphasizes that it will not involve any NATO member in the war with Russia and notes that full membership in the Alliance will be delayed until the end of the conflict.



President Volodymyr Zelensky made the announcement during a press conference with Estonian President Alan Karis in Kyiv on June 2.

"We are adequate people and we understand that we will not involve any NATO country in this war. Therefore, we realize that while the conflict is going on, there will be no full-fledged membership in NATO. Not because we don't want it, but because it's impossible," Zelensky said.

However, he stressed that Ukraine is not looking for alternatives to NATO membership, but requires security guarantees until the current war is fully completed.