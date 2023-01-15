Zelensky sharply reminded partners how to stop Russian terror

09:49 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terror is capable of stopping the weapons that are in the warehouses of our partners, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Saturday, January 14.

"Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities. Kyiv, Kharkov, Odessa, Krivoy Rog, Dnipro, Vinnitsa, Ladyzhyn, Burshtyn, Khmelnitsky and other cities were targets of terrorists," he said. "In the city of Dnipro, as a result of this Russian strike, a residential building was destroyed. Dozens of people were saved - wounded and injured. They are being helped. Debris removal is still ongoing and will continue throughout the night. How many people under the rubble is still unknown. Unfortunately, the list of the dead is growing every hour... My condolences to the family and friends," the president said. According to him, out of more than 30 missiles launched in Ukraine on the day, more than 20 were shot down. "That's hundreds of lives saved. I thank our Air Force, our anti-aircraft gunners and everyone who helps for this," he said.

Unfortunately, the president said, there is also a hit in energy infrastructure facilities, in this regard, the most difficult situation is in the Kharkiv region and in the Kyiv region.

"Is it possible to stop the Russian terror? Yes. Can it be done differently than on the battlefield in Ukraine? No, unfortunately. It can and should be done on our land, in our sky, on our sea. What is needed for this? The weapons that our partners have in their warehouses and that our soldiers are waiting for," the President also said.

Earlier it was reported that on January 14, a Russian missile hit a multi-storey building in the Dnieper. One entrance "formed", preliminary, 20 people were killed, more than 70 were injured.