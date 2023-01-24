Zelensky responds to society's key request for justice - OP

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky responded to a key public demand for justice with his personnel decisions.
Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter on Tuesday, January 24.
Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter on Tuesday, January 24.
On the eve it became known that Zelensky dismissed the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko from his post.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments