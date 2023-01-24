Zelensky responds to society's key request for justice - OP

12:30 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky responded to a key public demand for justice with his personnel decisions.



Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter on Tuesday, January 24.

"Zelensky's personnel decisions testify to the key priorities of the state. No "closed eyes". During the war, everyone must understand their responsibility. The President sees and hears society. And it directly responds to the key public demand - justice for all," Podolyak said.