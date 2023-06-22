Zelensky told when the next elections will be held in Ukraine

According to the current legislation, the next elections in Ukraine will be held only after the end of the war with Russia.
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with the BBC in response to questions from a journalist.
The guarantor recalled that elections should be held in peacetime.
He added that Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as the Russian military remains on its territory.
