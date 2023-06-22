Zelensky told when the next elections will be held in Ukraine

17:16 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the current legislation, the next elections in Ukraine will be held only after the end of the war with Russia.



President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with the BBC in response to questions from a journalist.

"The same issue is global. If we win, then they will. So, there will be no wartime, there will be no war," he said.

The guarantor recalled that elections should be held in peacetime.

"Elections must be held in peacetime, when there is no war, according to the law. I really want there to be peace next year, and life to be the same as it was before the war," Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as the Russian military remains on its territory.