Zelensky said whether the Ukrainians are ready for compromises on the territory
18:33 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukrainians do not want to compromise on territory. He also stressed that now a difficult situation has developed in the east of Ukraine.
"It's like the Second World War. Also in Bakhmut, in Soledar, in the Kharkov region, Kremennaya, Svatov. This is a real war, fire, shelling, rockets, artillery, everything," the guarantor said in an interview with The Economist.
The President also noted that the difficult situation in the South, in the occupied territories, Zaporozhye and the Azov Sea. There is no electricity or water in the settlements.
“And in Kherson they are so happy that we have arrived, and on the other side of the Dnieper they are hitting Kherson with artillery, against those about whom they said yesterday that “we are one people”. And in Kiev, you see that it is not so safe, but they started using missiles and Iranian drones," Zelensky said.
He stressed that "victory will come when there is a feeling that people have endured and preserved everything."
"And people don't want to compromise on territory. Nobody wants to have a dialogue with these people who started the war. Because people have come to hate. This is true. It's not the best feeling for humanity to hate, but it's basic. real life when you are attacked for so long and when you see that most families have lost something or someone It is a tragedy for families who have lost children I do not want to live longer than my children I will hate this life with these people who took away my desires, a part of me. Therefore, the people hate it," the President of Ukraine said.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments