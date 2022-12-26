Zelensky said whether the Ukrainians are ready for compromises on the territory

18:33 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukrainians do not want to compromise on territory. He also stressed that now a difficult situation has developed in the east of Ukraine.

"It's like the Second World War. Also in Bakhmut, in Soledar, in the Kharkov region, Kremennaya, Svatov. This is a real war, fire, shelling, rockets, artillery, everything," the guarantor said in an interview with The Economist.

The President also noted that the difficult situation in the South, in the occupied territories, Zaporozhye and the Azov Sea. There is no electricity or water in the settlements.

“And in Kherson they are so happy that we have arrived, and on the other side of the Dnieper they are hitting Kherson with artillery, against those about whom they said yesterday that “we are one people”. And in Kiev, you see that it is not so safe, but they started using missiles and Iranian drones," Zelensky said.

He stressed that "victory will come when there is a feeling that people have endured and preserved everything."