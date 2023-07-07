Zelensky criticized the President of Bulgaria for the pro-Russian position in the war in Ukraine

09:19 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized Bulgarian President Rumen Radev for his pro-Russian stance on the war in Ukraine.



According to a Politico source, Radev said that "a military solution is not optimal, and weapons will not lead to an end to a full-scale conflict with Russia."

"I would not wish you any tragedy, and you would not want to be in my place. But if people who share common values don't support each other, what will you do? Would you turn to Putin and ask him to seize the territory of Bulgaria?" - said the President of Ukraine.



He also added that, presumably, Radev, being the real leader, would not have made a compromise that could lead to the loss of Bulgaria's independence.



Zelenskiy also voiced his criticism of Radev for preferring to call a full-scale invasion a "conflict" rather than a "war.". He rejected the proposal of the Bulgarian president for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict and stressed that Russia started "a war to destroy the Ukrainians, and not against other states."



The President of Ukraine also noted that the Bulgarian government, despite the position of Radev, made the right decision by providing Ukraine with military support.. He stressed that the number of weapons and good intentions are not enough to confront 160 million Russians. According to Zelensky, this is why it is important to provide Ukraine with weapons so that it can defend its territory.

"Ukraine and NATO must have common values. Otherwise it cannot be. It is impossible to support Russia and be neutral at the same time, because Russia seeks to destroy NATO, Europe and the European Union. This is their goal. Do you understand what I'm talking about?" Zelensky stressed.



Ultimately, Radev expressed a desire to offer certain ideas, but before continuing the conversation with Zelensky, he asked to turn off the cameras.