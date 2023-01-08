Zelensky criticized the OSCE for insufficient participation in attempts to force the Russian Federation to stop the war against Ukraine

17:22 24 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized the OSCE for not being sufficiently involved in trying to force Russia to end its war against Ukraine.



The statement of the President of Ukraine was published in the official Telegram channel.



Zelensky noted that the war has been going on for 9 months and during this time, various international platforms are trying to look for solutions in order to stop Russia, isolate it as much as possible and solve the global problems created by the war.