Zelensky held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. What were they talking about

17:42 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on June 23, issues of the security of bomb shelters were considered and it was instructed to bring all the shelters into proper condition. The meeting also discussed judicial reform and European integration of Ukraine.



This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram.

"Today we reviewed the situation with shelters in regions, districts and cities that the enemy terrorizes most intensively. The conclusions are disappointing. Almost all over the country. The situation is especially cynical and shameful in those cities that have significant financial resources, but, unfortunately, other priorities. Personnel decisions will be made,” the president said in a statement.

He added that a quarter of the bomb shelters in Ukraine and a third in Kyiv are unusable.



According to Zelensky, the second issue of the NSDC meeting was judicial reform.

"We continue judicial reform in close cooperation with the EU. We strengthen the responsibility for corruption in the justice system. We are separately working on a mechanism for protecting foreign and domestic investments in courts," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Among the proposals, in particular, to toughen criminal liability for corruption offenses in the justice sector.

"From 10 to 15 years with confiscation of property. And so that this applies to those who demand money, who take money, who keep this system of corruption at all its links. The following: there should be checks on the virtues of judges, and not only before appointment," Zelensky stressed.

The head of state noted that judges should be checked, including with the use of a lie detector.



The President also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is speeding up work on the implementation of European recommendations for joining the EU.