Zelensky purges heads of administrations in Kyiv and several regions

12:16 01 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Not every official in a war is able to adapt to the new pace and requirements of work.. Related to this is a message on the website of the Office of the President. It says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired four heads of district administrations in Kyiv.

It is noted that dismissed:

Sergei Kovalenko was fired from the post of head of the Podolsk regional administration;

Pavel Babiy - from the post of head of the Dnipro district administration;

Sergei Pavlovsky - from the post of head of the Svyatoshinsky district administration;

Dmitry Ratnikov - from the post of head of the Desnyansky district administration.

In addition, Zelensky carried out purges of heads of administrations in several areas, in particular:

Tatyana Sizon was fired from the post of head of the Konotop district state administration of the Sumy region;

Alexander Khomich - from the post of chairman of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration;

Lyudmila Merzolyuk - from the post of head of the Belotserkovskaya district state administration of the Kyiv region.

The president also appointed Igor Koverdyaga head of the Golovanovskaya regional state administration of the Kirovograd region.

Recall that on Tuesday, June 27, Zelensky dismissed Yury Gusev from the post of General Director of the state concern Ukroboronprom.

It was also reported that Zelensky dismissed the Ukrainian ambassador to Belarus from his post.