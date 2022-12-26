Zelensky will continue to make foreign visits only in one case

16:10 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would make foreign visits only if they were of super-important strategic content, effective for the Defense Forces and accelerated victory.



He said this while speaking at the Conference of Ambassadors of Ukraine.

"I urge you to consider this visit (to the US) as a very important landmark... I don’t have the opportunity to make foreign visits, I simply don’t have the opportunity, I don’t have time, as it was done before in other conditions. I have the opportunity to carry out such work in other formats, and you saw it, it seems to me quite effective this year, but if any visit potentially has the same important strategic content as my visit to the United States now, if the results of the visit will absolutely directly depend on our Armed Forces, all of our Defense Forces, if one or another of our partners is ready to take the lead in implementing the points of the Ukrainian peace formula, if there can be decisive steps to accelerate our victory, then, in the form of an exception to the general wartime practices, there may be my negotiations and contacts on a personal equal footing," Zelensky stressed.

The head of state stressed that each ambassador should know what result he can potentially give in his direction of stay.



The President recalled that the day before he made his first foreign visit since February 24, which took place to a key ally of Ukraine - the United States.



He said that it was a productive visit, during which there is a decision to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, the US Congress is working on a powerful financial package, and also, according to him, there are "significant strategic agreements with the United States in the coming months, which will definitely enhance the capabilities of our Defense Forces in key areas.



As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky on December 21 made the first trip abroad since the start of a full-scale invasion. He attended a US visit where he met with President Joseph Biden and addressed Congress.



During this visit, the United States announced more than $1.8 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of Patriot air defense systems.



Returning home, Zelensky met with President of Poland Andrzej Duda.