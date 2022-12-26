Zelensky will continue to make foreign visits only in one case

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would make foreign visits only if they were of super-important strategic content, effective for the Defense Forces and accelerated victory.
He said this while speaking at the Conference of Ambassadors of Ukraine.
The head of state stressed that each ambassador should know what result he can potentially give in his direction of stay.
The President recalled that the day before he made his first foreign visit since February 24, which took place to a key ally of Ukraine - the United States.
He said that it was a productive visit, during which there is a decision to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, the US Congress is working on a powerful financial package, and also, according to him, there are "significant strategic agreements with the United States in the coming months, which will definitely enhance the capabilities of our Defense Forces in key areas.
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky on December 21 made the first trip abroad since the start of a full-scale invasion. He attended a US visit where he met with President Joseph Biden and addressed Congress.
During this visit, the United States announced more than $1.8 billion in defense assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of Patriot air defense systems.
Returning home, Zelensky met with President of Poland Andrzej Duda.
