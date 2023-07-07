Zelensky to join NATO Summit in Vilnius - Stoltenberg

15:28 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

At the Vilnius NATO summit, the leaders of the Alliance member countries will agree on a package with three points that will bring Ukraine's entry closer.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference on July 7. He added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would join them at a new meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

"At the Vilnius summit, the main message will be announced - NATO remains united. We will make Ukraine even stronger and set out a vision for its future.I expect the leaders of the alliance to agree on a three-point package that will bring Ukraine closer to NATO," Stoltenberg said.

He added that a multi-year assistance program would be agreed to ensure full interoperability between the Ukrainian armed forces and NATO.

"Second, we will improve our political ties and create a NATO-Ukraine Council," the Alliance Secretary General added.

Third, according to Stoltenberg, the leaders will confirm that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance and unite to bring Ukraine closer to this goal.

"President Zelensky will join us at a new meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. It will be a platform for consultations in crisis situations and decision-making, where all participants, including Ukraine, will sit as levels to resolve security issues," Stoltenberg said.

According to Stoltenberg, the difference between the 2008 Bucharest agreement and the agreement that the Allies will proclaim at the Vilnius summit is that Ukraine is now much closer to the Alliance..NATO is now cooperating much more closely with Ukraine, especially since 2014.

"At this summit, we will provide Ukraine with a high level of cooperation and interoperability with NATO.This time the leaders will approve a package that will help Ukraine move closer to NATO. We will also bring Ukraine closer to NATO through the Ukraine-NATO Council,” Stoltenberg said.

He added that he was confident that at the summit, the allies would find the only way to solve the specific issue of Ukraine's membership. But now, he said, the NATO Secretary General cannot go into the details of the wording of the announcement.

"As always at NATO summits, we hold consultations on specific language.We do this in close contact with Ukraine. I am sure we will find something that suits everyone and will allow Ukraine to move forward into NATO membership," the Secretary General explained.

According to him, the specific wording will be made public when agreed and approved by all leaders. He said that he was sure that these wordings would be clear.