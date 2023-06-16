Zelensky introduced the new head of the OVA in Odessa during his visit

19:39 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

During a working trip to Odessa and the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced Oleg Kiper, the new head of the UVA, and held an important meeting with the military and law enforcement agencies.



Zelensky himself announced this in Telegram.

"Working trip to the Odessa region. At a meeting with the military command and heads of law enforcement agencies of the region, they discussed the current situation in the Odessa region. He also introduced Oleg Kiper, the new head of the Odessa OVA. This region is a priority for our independent state," Zelensky said.

The President stressed that the following issues were considered at the meeting:

Restoring damaged energy infrastructure after Russian shelling and ensuring its reliable operation.

Restarting key enterprises under martial law.

Meeting the needs of internally displaced persons.

Rehabilitation of the military.

Zelensky also praised the work of the regional department of the SBU in the fight against the enemy's reconnaissance and subversive activities.