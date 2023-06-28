Zelensky proposes compulsory knowledge of English for public positions

15:13 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Relevant requirements will be developed taking into account the recommendations of the Council of Europe on language education. The military will also be required to comply with the NATO STANAG 6001 standard.



During the period of martial law and mobilization, the requirement of knowledge of the English language will not apply to military personnel and law enforcement officers.



In other areas, proficiency in English is encouraged but not required by law. Public transport services must be dubbed in English.



The English language exam for civil servants will be free of charge. It can be taken no more than once every 4 months, with no restrictions on the number of attempts.



The English language requirement for civil servants of category "A" and heads of local state administrations and their deputies will come into force 2 years after the end of martial law, and for other positions - 4 years after the end of martial law. This is determined by the transitional provisions.



As noted in the explanatory note to the bill, English is the official language de jure in 58 of the 196 countries, and de facto in many other countries.. It is one of the six official languages of the UN, as well as an official language of the European Union, the Council of Europe, the European Commission, the European Free Trade Association and NATO.