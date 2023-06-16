Zelensky to travel to Japan for meeting of G7 leaders - Danilov

09:30 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Japan to attend the G7 leaders' summit. Earlier, Zelensky was going to take part in the summit via video link.

This information was provided by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov.

"Very significant issues will be considered at the meeting, therefore it is the physical presence of our president that is important in order to defend our interests - to provide clear proposals and clear arguments on the events that are taking place on the territory of our country," Danilov said.

G7 leaders will meet May 19-21 in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will personally attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima was reported on Friday, May 19, by government sources in Japan and the United States, Kyodo reports.

"This will be Zelenskiy's first trip to Asia since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last February.. Earlier, the Japanese government reported that Zelensky would take part in Sunday discussions at the G7 summit online.

Bloomberg reports that people who wished to remain anonymous during the discussion of confidential information said that "Zelensky will fly on a US military plane to Japan after an expected stop in Saudi Arabia for the Arab League summit.". The speaker of the US National Security Council declined to comment.

Recall that the dominant theme of the G7 summit is Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war.. Relations with China will also be a key topic as G7 leaders seek to secure a "free and open Indo-Pacific."



Host country Japan expanded the guest list to include Australia, India, Brazil, South Korea, Viet Nam, Indonesia, the Comoros (representing the African Union) and the Cook Islands (representing the Pacific Islands Forum).