Zelensky signed a decree on new military administrations in the Zaporizhia region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the formation of new military administrations in the Zaporozhye region.
The corresponding decree was published on the official website of the Presidential Office.
The following administrative divisions were established in accordance with the decree:
The corresponding decree was published on the official website of the Presidential Office.
The following administrative divisions were established in accordance with the decree:
- Veliko Belozersky rural military administration in the Vasilyevsky district of the Zaporozhye region;
- Veselov village military administration in the Melitopol district of the Zaporozhye region;
- Gulyaipol city military administration in the Pohovsky district of the Zaporozhye region;
- Konstantinovskaya rural military administration in the Melitopol district of the Zaporozhye region;
- Malinovskaya rural military administration in the Pohovsky district of the Zaporozhye region;
- Mirny village military administration in the Melitopol district of the Zaporozhye region;
- Novouspenovskaya rural military administration in the Melitopol district of the Zaporozhye region;
- Aleksandrovskaya rural military administration in the Melitopol district of the Zaporozhye region;
- Fedorovsky rural military administration in the Pohovsky district of the Zaporozhye region;
- Akimov settlement military administration in the Melitopol district of the Zaporozhye region.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments