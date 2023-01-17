Zelenskiy has survived at least 12 assassination attempts since February 24 - The Independent

12:01 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has survived more than twelve attempts on his life by Russian forces since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



This is reported by The Independent with reference to the book by Chris Whipple "The Battle of His Life: Inside the White House of Joe Biden".



The book, in particular, says that CIA Director Bill Burns, during his stay in Kyiv, held a secret meeting with Zelensky before the Russian invasion.. At this meeting, Burns alerted the president to an assassination threat.



Burns visited the Ukrainian capital on behalf of US President Joe Biden and was supposed to give Zelensky the exact details of the Russian plots.



Zelenskiy has survived at least twelve attempts on his life by Russian forces since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials who were not named in the book.



The author of the book elaborates that Zelensky survived twice thanks to US intelligence, which Burns shared during his visit to Kyiv.

"The intelligence was so detailed that it helped Zelensky's security forces prevent two separate Russian attempts on his life," the book says.

In early March, the British edition of The Times reported that during the week Russia tried to kill Zelensky three times, but each time the assassination attempt was thwarted thanks to a "leak" of information organized by FSB officers.. Russia sent two different groups to Ukraine to assassinate Zelensky - mercenaries from the Wagner private military company and Chechen special forces.