Zelensky went to the US to meet with Biden

09:03 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky went on a visit to the United States. Zelensky announced this on Twitter. The president plans to meet with US leader Joe Biden, address Congress and hold a series of bilateral meetings.. This is Zelenskiy's first trip abroad since the start of a full-scale war.

“He went to the United States to strengthen the stability and defense capability of Ukraine. In particular, we will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the United States with US President Joe Biden. I will also address Congress and hold a number of bilateral meetings," the president wrote.

Details from the White House.



Zelensky and Biden discussed the trip of the President of Ukraine to the United States on December 11 during a telephone conversation. On December 14, the White House officially invited him to Washington.



⏺President of Ukraine confirmed the meeting 3 days ago



Zelensky will meet with Biden



⏺meeting with key members of Biden's national security team



⏺Appeal to the US Congress



⏺ talking to the press

On December 21, Biden will announce a new aid package to Ukraine, which includes Patriot

Earlier it became known that the United States plans to send electronic equipment to Ukraine in the near future, which will allow Ukrainian combat aircraft to use high-precision "smart bombs". In addition, the aid package should include Patriot air defense systems, CNN reported, citing sources from US officials.



Subsequently, this information was confirmed in the White House.

"U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a significant new package of nearly $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. It will contain a very important new capability: the Patriot missile battery, which will be a critical asset in protecting the Ukrainian people from Russia's barbaric attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

They will train the Ukrainian military how to operate a battery of Patriot missiles in a third country.