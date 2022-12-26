Zelensky went to the US to meet with Biden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky went on a visit to the United States. Zelensky announced this on Twitter. The president plans to meet with US leader Joe Biden, address Congress and hold a series of bilateral meetings.. This is Zelenskiy's first trip abroad since the start of a full-scale war.
Details from the White House.
Zelensky and Biden discussed the trip of the President of Ukraine to the United States on December 11 during a telephone conversation. On December 14, the White House officially invited him to Washington.
⏺President of Ukraine confirmed the meeting 3 days ago
Zelensky will meet with Biden
⏺meeting with key members of Biden's national security team
⏺Appeal to the US Congress
⏺ talking to the press
Zelensky and Biden discussed the trip of the President of Ukraine to the United States on December 11 during a telephone conversation. On December 14, the White House officially invited him to Washington.
⏺President of Ukraine confirmed the meeting 3 days ago
Zelensky will meet with Biden
⏺meeting with key members of Biden's national security team
⏺Appeal to the US Congress
⏺ talking to the press
On December 21, Biden will announce a new aid package to Ukraine, which includes Patriot
Earlier it became known that the United States plans to send electronic equipment to Ukraine in the near future, which will allow Ukrainian combat aircraft to use high-precision "smart bombs". In addition, the aid package should include Patriot air defense systems, CNN reported, citing sources from US officials.
Subsequently, this information was confirmed in the White House.
Subsequently, this information was confirmed in the White House.
They will train the Ukrainian military how to operate a battery of Patriot missiles in a third country.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments