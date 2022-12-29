Zelensky appealed to the Verkhovna Rada. Main theses

17:09 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. He stressed that the most important goal of Ukraine is to restore territorial integrity and free all those who are in captivity of the Russian Federation.

It is indicated that during the speech of the head of state, all members of the government headed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, foreign diplomats, military personnel and family members of the dead heroes were in parliament.



At the same time, Zelensky’s speech was postponed for an hour and a half due to an air raid alert, which has already been announced several times in Kyiv today.



The main theses of the speech of the President of Ukraine:

Ukraine is moving towards the victory that all our generations have dreamed of. Everything that was not achieved before, we will have. Now there is a national unity, a functioning state and support for peace.

We will get through this winter, Russian "Shahed" strikes will not help.

We have helped the West to find itself again and to feel how the West prevails. No one there is afraid of the Russian Federation. It was Ukraine that united the EU.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 850 diplomatic events have taken place, in which the president has been personally involved.

The Ukrainian military-industrial complex will be one of the most progressive.

We need new security guarantees, the reform of existing international organizations (they should guarantee peace, but they are not able to do it).

Unity is what we must preserve now.

Our country will become a leader in building "green energy". We also need to develop our own nuclear generation.

We will bring the number of Starlink terminals to over 30,000 in the near future.

We will complete the total digitalization of all public services

We will develop relations with the countries of Africa and the South for the sake of food security. 30 donor countries have joined the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Business is also the protection of Ukraine, taxes are also security. More than 1.2 trillion spent on defense for the year. UAH It must be remembered that this is money, only for internal taxes and duties, and international assistance goes to humanitarian purposes.

The existing tax system does not suit those who pay taxes and who collect them. We need to seek consensus to improve it.

There should be an international tribunal for the war criminals of the occupiers.

The restoration of Ukraine will be the largest economic project in Europe. We will restore the "normality of life" on the territory of Donbass and Crimea.

Millions of our people abroad should not become refugees. We must bring them home.

A modern veterans policy and rehabilitation policy should be created.

The President's speech lasted 52 minutes. He was interrupted by applause 41 times.