Zelensky to visit UK - Sunak

11:37 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On Wednesday, February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the UK. This was reported by the Sky News channel, citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and struggle, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries… Since 2014, the UK has been providing essential training to Ukrainian forces, enabling them to defend their country, defend their sovereignty and fight territory,” Sunak said.

According to him, today the expansion of training of the Ukrainian military will be announced: "from soldiers to marines and fighter pilots."

"It also highlights our commitment not only to providing military equipment in the short term, but also a long-term commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine for years to come," Sunak added.

It is alleged that today Zelensky will meet with Sunak and the Ukrainian military, who are trained in the UK.



In addition, London will announce new sanctions against Russia today, targeting those who helped Vladimir Putin create his personal fortune and companies that profit from the Kremlin's war machine.



It should be noted that the Ukrainian authorities have not yet given any official comments on the possible visit of Volodymyr Zelensky to the UK.