Zelensky to visit UK - Sunak

On Wednesday, February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the UK. This was reported by the Sky News channel, citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
According to him, today the expansion of training of the Ukrainian military will be announced: "from soldiers to marines and fighter pilots."
It is alleged that today Zelensky will meet with Sunak and the Ukrainian military, who are trained in the UK.
In addition, London will announce new sanctions against Russia today, targeting those who helped Vladimir Putin create his personal fortune and companies that profit from the Kremlin's war machine.
It should be noted that the Ukrainian authorities have not yet given any official comments on the possible visit of Volodymyr Zelensky to the UK.
