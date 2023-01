19:16 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader held telephone conversations with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on Telegram on Tuesday, January 31.

"I am in constant contact with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. I informed him in detail about the state of affairs at the front and defense needs in armored vehicles, artillery, and aviation," Zelensky wrote.



According to him, common diplomatic steps were also agreed upon, in particular, on the implementation of the peace formula proposed by Ukraine.