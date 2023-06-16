Zelensky and Scholz discussed strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine during a telephone conversation

18:35 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On Tuesday, a telephone conversation took place between Ukrainian President Zelensky and German Chancellor Scholz.



During the conversation, Zelenskiy thanked Scholz for implementing a meaningful defense package worth 3 billion euros, according to the president's official statement.



The leaders discussed issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during Zelensky's recent visit to Germany, and also discussed the prospects for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, including the air defense (air defense) system.



Zelensky also noted that common positions had been agreed on the eve of upcoming international events.