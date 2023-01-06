Zelensky and Japanese Prime Minister discussed support for Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a 30-minute telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was announced on January 6 by the NHK TV channel and the press service of the Ukrainian leader.
According to NHK, the parties discussed the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the possible visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to Kyiv. Kishida assured that he will play an active role during the Japanese G7 Presidency.
The President of Ukraine expressed deep gratitude to Japan for its support.
