Zelensky and Erdogan to meet before grain deal ends - Bloomberg

19:31 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the approaching expiration date of the Black Sea Grain Agreement.

On Thursday, July 6, writes Bloomberg, citing its sources.



Erdogan is expected to receive Zelensky in Istanbul on Friday, July 7, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.



At the same time, the publication recalls that Russia has stated that it sees no reason to extend the Black Sea Grain Agreement.

Grain agreement vital for Ukraine to be able to export agricultural products despite Russian invasion expires July 17. Moscow recently said it sees "no grounds for a further extension" of the agreement.

Bloomberg journalists add that Turkey helped to conclude the original 2022 agreement and wants it to be extended. Its break may lead to an increase in world food prices, given the importance of Ukraine as a grain exporter.