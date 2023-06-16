Zelensky announced events to be held in neighboring countries

20:55 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukraine is actively preparing to implement several interim security measures in neighboring countries, according to a statement by President Volodymyr Zelensky published on the Telegram messenger.

"We are preparing for several interim security measures in neighboring countries - those that support us more. There will be new appeals for the world to understand Ukraine, for the sake of strengthening our ties with our partners," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Also, according to him, new meetings and visits of Ukraine's partners are expected.

"We have already begun to prepare this and the coming weeks. We expect new meetings and negotiations, while to a greater extent - visits to us, to our state. There will be more weapons for our soldiers," Zelensky said.

The head of state added that Ukraine's intensive foreign policy continues.