Protective zone at ZNPP: IAEA hopes to resolve the issue before the end of the year

17:23 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hopes to reach an agreement with Russia and Ukraine on the establishment of a protective zone at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by the end of the year.

This was stated by the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi, reports Reuters.

"My obligation is to reach a solution as soon as possible. Hopefully by the end of the year," Rafael Grossi told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica in an interview published on Friday, December 2.

Grossi did not rule out meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"Our goal is to avoid a nuclear accident, not to create a military situation that would favor one side or the other, " Grossi said.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant provided much of Ukraine's electricity before the Russian invasion and had to run on standby generators several times, Reuters writes.



Repeated shelling around the Russian takeover plant raises concerns about a potential serious accident just 500 kilometers from the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, the agency said.





