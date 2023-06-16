Meeting of the National Security and Defense Council: Zelensky reacted to the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

12:48 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

President Zelensky convened an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council after the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was blown up by Russian invaders.



The head of state published information about this in Telegram.

"Russian terrorists carried out an internal explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station at 02:50 at night. As a result, about 80 settlements ended up in the flood zone," the president said.

Zelensky instructed to organize an evacuation from dangerous areas and provide drinking water to all cities and villages dependent on the Kakhovka reservoir.