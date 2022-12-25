Stocks of high-precision weapons in the Russian Federation are already nearing completion - Budanov

The aggressor country has missiles left for several more massive missile strikes on Ukraine.
This was announced by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov on the air of the telethon.
According to Budanov, the next massive missile attack depends on the desire of the Russians and the technical and routine maintenance of the weapons of the occupiers..
Russia has been facing a shortage of rocket and artillery weapons for several months now. Problems began even with artillery. Now the Russians have restrictions. Ukraine, according to the head of the GUR, has had such problems since the spring.
Budanov noted that as of early December 2022, Iran had not delivered a single ballistic missile to Russia.
From China, according to him, the occupiers bring washing machines, refrigerators and other equipment to Russia.
At the same time, the American media are publishing information that the Russians have begun shelling Ukraine with rockets that they made in the summer of 2022.
