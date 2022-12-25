Stocks of high-precision weapons in the Russian Federation are already nearing completion - Budanov

14:52 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The aggressor country has missiles left for several more massive missile strikes on Ukraine.



This was announced by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov on the air of the telethon.

"In fact, Russia's stockpiles of high-precision weapons are already nearing completion. They have long since entered a critical minimum.. However, as we see, they decided to go to the end, that is, to zero. Which, in principle, is very bad for the Russian Federation itself. The military there is aware of this problem.. The production of new missiles - it is. It is absolutely miserable compared to the amount that they use. If we talk about specific figures and volumes, the Minister of Defense recently released this information... In reality, they still have a few large-scale attacks left and they will go to zero. As we can see, they are confidently moving towards this. The production of new ones is quite limited and only a few types of high-precision missile weapons are being produced," he said.

According to Budanov, the next massive missile attack depends on the desire of the Russians and the technical and routine maintenance of the weapons of the occupiers..



Russia has been facing a shortage of rocket and artillery weapons for several months now. Problems began even with artillery. Now the Russians have restrictions. Ukraine, according to the head of the GUR, has had such problems since the spring.



Budanov noted that as of early December 2022, Iran had not delivered a single ballistic missile to Russia.



From China, according to him, the occupiers bring washing machines, refrigerators and other equipment to Russia.



At the same time, the American media are publishing information that the Russians have begun shelling Ukraine with rockets that they made in the summer of 2022.