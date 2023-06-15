Western Allies Discuss Security Guarantee Plan Before Ukraine Joins NATO

Ukraine's Western allies are discussing a plan to guarantee security for the state until the moment when it can become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.
This was stated in response to journalists' questions by a representative of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a briefing on May 23.
In March, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, despite the fact that Ukraine cannot become a NATO member during the war, it would like to receive strategic security guarantees.. According to him, this will be the key issue at the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance, which will be held from 11 to 12 July this year in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
He said this at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, who arrived on a visit to Ukraine.
He stressed that it is the appropriate steps towards the side of the NATO states, towards the corresponding security guarantees that Ukraine expects the summit in Vilnius.
