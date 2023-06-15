Western Allies Discuss Security Guarantee Plan Before Ukraine Joins NATO

16:55 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine's Western allies are discussing a plan to guarantee security for the state until the moment when it can become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.



This was stated in response to journalists' questions by a representative of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a briefing on May 23.

"France, together with its partners, continues to discuss how best to support Ukraine in all areas. France is ready to negotiate with Ukraine to provide security guarantees that will help it protect itself in the long term and prevent possible future aggression, as our leaders confirmed in the joint declaration of the 36th Franco-British Summit.

In March, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, despite the fact that Ukraine cannot become a NATO member during the war, it would like to receive strategic security guarantees.. According to him, this will be the key issue at the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance, which will be held from 11 to 12 July this year in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.



He said this at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, who arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

"We would like to take appropriate steps forward, apart from the status we have in our relationship with NATO. Of course, we thank all NATO countries that support us on the battlefield. In addition, we need strategic security guarantees, and along the way we need security guarantees," Zelensky said.

He stressed that it is the appropriate steps towards the side of the NATO states, towards the corresponding security guarantees that Ukraine expects the summit in Vilnius.