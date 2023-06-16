Western allies prepare security guarantees for Ukraine - FT

06:43 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Instead of a specific promise of NATO membership, the US, Britain, Germany and France want to conclude an agreement with Ukraine to provide long-term security guarantees.

Now the countries are working with Ukraine on a comprehensive political declaration, the Financial Times writes , citing officials who agreed to speak to reporters on condition of anonymity.

“According to them, as part of this declaration, Ukraine will conclude bilateral agreements that formalize the current level of military and financial assistance and fix it for a longer period with the possibility of expanding if necessary,” the newspaper writes.

However, the framework document and bilateral agreements will not have the status of legal treaties and will be signed outside NATO.. Discussions are currently ongoing and an agreement could be reached before the NATO summit in Vilnius next month, although no specific time frame has been officially set.



A US official said talks are underway with Ukraine and its allies on how to ensure the long-term security of Kyiv and prevent any forthcoming aggression after the end of the war.. The Joe Biden administration is actively supporting Ukraine both on the battlefield and in the long term by helping it strengthen its military.



The Quartet understands that the proposal they submitted does not satisfy Ukraine's demands for NATO membership or a specific time frame.



Ahead of the upcoming summit in Vilnius, President Volodymyr Zelensky requested a roadmap for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance, as well as security guarantees.



However, Western officials are unwilling to promise the prospect of NATO membership to a country that is still at war.. They believe that the discussion about Ukraine's accession to the Alliance overshadows the urgent need to strengthen the country's defense against Russia. Western countries believe that they need to focus on providing the necessary weapons, as well as financial and political support to repel the invasion and deter future threats from Moscow.



A senior Western official said that Germany is discussing with Ukraine the idea of a multilateral framework agreement and admits that it does not meet the requirements of Kyiv. He noted that Ukrainians understand that they receive significant and long-term support, but in a state of war this is always not enough.