20:33 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine





So The Washington Post, citing four military men, including officers,



According to journalists, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, have stepped up attacks in the Zaporozhye region.



NBC NEWS also



In turn, ABC NEWS



At the same time, a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commenting on media reports,



Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, also said yesterday in an interview with Reuters that Ukraine has not yet launched the planned counteroffensive to liberate the territories occupied by Russia, and its start "will be visible to everyone." A number of Western media, citing their own sources, reported today on June 8 that Ukraine has already launched a large counteroffensive.. The Ukrainian authorities and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refute this information.So The Washington Post, citing four military men, including officers, wrote that "the long-awaited counteroffensive of the Ukrainian forces has begun... which opens the phase of the war aimed at restoring the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine".According to journalists, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, have stepped up attacks in the Zaporozhye region.NBC NEWS also reported on the beginning of a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the southeast, citing one officer and one soldier who are close to the front line.In turn, ABC NEWS wrote , citing a source close to President Zelensky, that Ukraine probably launched a counteroffensive a few days ago.. According to journalists, south of Zaporozhye "a big battle has begun."At the same time, a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commenting on media reports, told Reuters that he "does not have such information."Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, also said yesterday in an interview with Reuters that Ukraine has not yet launched the planned counteroffensive to liberate the territories occupied by Russia, and its start "will be visible to everyone."

Earlier, on June 4, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar posted on Telegram a video with Ukrainian fighters calling for informational silence on the eve of the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces.