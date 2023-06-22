Western defense companies interested in arms production in Ukraine, but after war - Reuters

18:54 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Kyiv seeks to attract foreign arms companies to Ukraine. Western defense companies are interested in arms production in Ukraine, but only after the war.



This is reported by Reuters, citing half a dozen executives who attended the Paris Air Show.



The agency notes that Ukraine is trying to increase its arsenal from drones and ammunition to tanks as it fights to repel a Russian invasion.. Ukraine is also seeking to increase employment opportunities and stabilize the war-ravaged economy.



Earlier, a Ukrainian deputy minister told Reuters that Kyiv was in talks with defense companies in Germany, France, Italy and Eastern Europe about potential arms production in Ukraine.



But company executives said there was too much risk.

"You just have to think about the state of the situation more broadly... and the risk associated with this joint production," said Greg Ulmer, chief executive of US defense giant Lockheed Martin.

Representatives of two large defense companies confirmed that they had heard about the Ukrainian initiative. At the same time, one of the companies is ready to sign a letter of intent to discuss industrial partnership in Ukraine after the end of hostilities. However, none of those interviewed expressed interest in direct investment during the war.