Deputy Minister of Defense announces the cessation of the advance of enemy forces in Ukraine

19:49 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The forces of the armed forces of Ukraine are successfully resisting the offensive actions of the Russian army in the Bakhmut direction.



Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar informed about this.

"Our army has successfully stopped the advance of the enemy forces. Although the events in the news may give the impression of a temporary lull, in reality the situation is not like that - it is just an illusion. The enemy is actively increasing artillery shelling, and their number is becoming comparable to the period of the most fierce fighting," - added the deputy minister.

At the same time, the enemy is regrouping, replacing "mercenaries" with regular armed forces.. Ukrainian soldiers prevent Russian forces from realizing their plans.