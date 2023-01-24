Deputy Minister of Defense resigned

Against the backdrop of a scandal over the purchase of overpriced foodstuffs for the Ukrainian military, Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov resigned.



This is reported in the Ministry of Defense.

"Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, asked to be fired so as not to pose a threat to the stable supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a result of a campaign of accusations related to the purchase of food services. The Minister of Defense supported Shapovalov's request to dismiss him from the post of deputy," noted in the department.