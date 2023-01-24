Deputy Head of the Office of the President resigned

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko published his statement about his resignation from the Presidential Office.



In his TG channel, he thanked everyone with whom he worked, as well as his family and all Ukrainians, for their cooperation.

"I thank the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute. I thank every head of the regional military administrations. We were able to build the most powerful team in the country. You are really cool. You are true warriors of light! Thank you city mayors. For constructive in disputes. Thanks to the cool team of the Regional Policy Directorate of the Office of the President. Without you, there would be nothing. I thank all Ukrainians for their trust in our cause. Thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - for saving and protecting our country. Thanks to my wife and son. For understanding and support," Tymoshenko wrote.