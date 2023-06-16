Zaluzhny held a telephone conversation with a NATO representative about military cooperation

10:31 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, had a telephone conversation with the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces of NATO in Europe and the Commander of US Forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on May 24.



During the dialogue, issues related to the strengthening of air defense, including the use of F-16 fighters, as well as an increase in ammunition stocks, were discussed.



Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny emphasized the importance of continuing joint work on the maintenance and repair of military equipment.



He also informed about the quantitative and qualitative composition of the Ukrainian army and plans to strengthen the Ukrainian marines by creating new brigades.