Invaders tighten checks on the border of the Russian Federation and the Lugansk region - OVA

12:28 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

According to information received from the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysogor, the invaders continue to strengthen control and verification of documents on the border between Russia and the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.



Despite the promises of the Russian authorities to simplify the procedure for crossing the border with the so-called "LPR", the situation is actually only getting worse. It is noted that people are forced to wait in lines for a long time, expressing their dissatisfaction, because the verification of documents and inspections are only intensifying.

In addition, the Russian authorities recently completed the repair of the Gukovo checkpoint, but the promised simplifications did not materialize, Lysogor noted.



He also reported on the situation in the occupied part of the region, where private houses in Kremennaya and neighboring villages are occupied by the Russian military.. Many local residents were evacuated to safe regions of Ukraine or went deep into the occupied territory to get away from the front line.