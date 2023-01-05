Invaders strengthen their air defense around Mariupol

19:34 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The military of the Russian Federation is deploying anti-aircraft missile systems there. This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko.

"For the third day in a row, air defense systems have been flowing into Mariupol from Berdyansk/Mangush. S-300 and Buk systems, he said.

According to Andryushchenko, they are moving through the city center towards the exit to Donetsk.



The mayor's adviser also noted that the occupiers are strengthening their air defense in three directions around Mariupol - from the side of Mangush (west of Mariupol), from the side of Nikolskoye / Volnovakha (in the north), from Donetsk / Novoazovsk (in the northeast).



In addition, the Russians continue to continue to transfer their military from the Berdyansk-Melitopol direction to the north of the Donetsk region.