The invaders test the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kherson

The army of the Russian Federation is trying to test the strength of the Ukrainian defenders and launch sabotage and reconnaissance groups into the waters of the Dnieper, near Kherson.
This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces Yevgeny Yerin.
Erin said that the military of the Russian Federation again from time to time try to move along the waters of the Dnieper, and the Ukrainian military is watching them - both with the help of technical means and at observation posts. According to Erin, so far not a single attempt by saboteurs has been successful.
