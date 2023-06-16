Captured territories of Kherson region - warning about suspicious messages

19:25 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Residents of the territories of the Kherson region temporarily occupied by Russian troops began to receive suspicious messages in instant messengers, which were allegedly sent by the Ukrainian military with a request to provide information about the positions of the enemy.



However, the Kakhovka city military administration warns, this could be a provocation on the part of the invaders.

"Residents of the occupied territories have begun to receive SMS in messengers from persons presenting themselves as 'Ukrainian military', asking them to report on the positions of the enemy. We urge you not to disclose any information if you do not personally know the sender... Most likely, these are provocative actions," the official statement from the GVA says.

The local military administration also stressed that information about the location of the enemy should only be transmitted through the official chatbot and verified communication channels.



Be vigilant and beware of such fraudulent schemes, especially in the occupied territories, so as not to endanger yourself and those around you.