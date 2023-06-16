Captured territories of Kherson region - warning about suspicious messages

Residents of the territories of the Kherson region temporarily occupied by Russian troops began to receive suspicious messages in instant messengers, which were allegedly sent by the Ukrainian military with a request to provide information about the positions of the enemy.
However, the Kakhovka city military administration warns, this could be a provocation on the part of the invaders.
The local military administration also stressed that information about the location of the enemy should only be transmitted through the official chatbot and verified communication channels.
Be vigilant and beware of such fraudulent schemes, especially in the occupied territories, so as not to endanger yourself and those around you.
