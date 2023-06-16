ZNPP under pressure: invaders threaten and ban contacts, IAEA no response

The military of the Russian Federation proved to be completely unable to provide a proper system of emergency preparedness and an effective response to possible incidents at the ZNPP. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has so far not responded to this alarming situation.

This was reported by the press service of the State Nuclear Regulatory Agency.According to the information, the invaders continue to put pressure on the ZNPP personnel, intimidating and conducting searches in the private premises of the plant employees.They also forbid contact with persons in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government and threaten to confiscate property if they try to leave the occupied zone.SINRU employees note that the Russian invaders dismantled or stole important elements of the systems, disabling part of the computer equipment and other essential components.. Restoration of the physical protection system at the plant requires significant efforts and resources.The Russian occupiers have completely degraded the system of emergency preparedness and response at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, emphasized the SINR.At the direction of the occupation administration, nuclear terrorists blocked the transmission of information from the Automated System for Monitoring the Radiation Situation at the Zaporozhye NPP.Oleg Korikov, the acting head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Agency, told international partners that the Ukrainian regulator informed the IAEA about this case, but did not receive notification of possible planned measures from the agency to address this situation.The head of SINRU stressed that the restoration of the nuclear safety and security system at ZNPP would be possible only after the complete de-occupation and demilitarization of the plant.