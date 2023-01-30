Delays in sending weapons to Ukraine prevented the Armed Forces of Ukraine from conducting a counteroffensive

09:15 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Western delay in transferring long-range weapons, air defense systems and tanks to Ukraine has made it difficult for Ukraine to seize the opportunity to conduct larger-scale counter-offensive operations against the backdrop of the failures of the Russian army.



ISW analysts write about this in their report.



The institute noted that the Russian troops had the initiative and were on the offensive from February 24 to July 3, 2022, after which their attacks culminated. Ukraine seized the initiative and launched a large-scale counteroffensive in August, liberating the western part of the Kherson region.



Since then, the report says, Ukraine has failed to launch a major new counter-offensive, allowing the conflict to escalate into trench warfare and providing the Russians with an opportunity to regain the initiative and raise the bar for future Ukrainian counter-offensives.



ISW analysts believe that if the West began to work on the complete transition of Ukraine to Western weapons, when such a need became obvious in the summer of 2022, it would be possible to create conditions that would allow Ukraine to continue counter-offensive operations after Kherson and thereby deprive the Russian Federation of the opportunity to restore its forces. .



The institute noted that the aggressor took advantage of the delays in providing weapons to Ukraine and resumed its attack on Bakhmut at the end of July, although it gained momentum only after the "Wagnerites" joined it.