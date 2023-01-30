Ukraine's task is to systematically weaken Russia - Budanov

Systemic weakening of Russia can be achieved through integration into Euro-Atlantic and European structures.
This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the Polish news portal Wirtualna Polska.
He noted that relations between Ukraine and Russia in the future will become a "very complex process". It is difficult to predict it, since it is not known how many elements the Russian Federation will fall apart and with whom Ukraine will have to talk about reparations and bringing those responsible for crimes to justice.
He also stressed that Ukraine's task is to systematically and state weaken the Russian Federation.
