Ukraine's task is to systematically weaken Russia - Budanov

11:30 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Systemic weakening of Russia can be achieved through integration into Euro-Atlantic and European structures.



This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the Polish news portal Wirtualna Polska.



He noted that relations between Ukraine and Russia in the future will become a "very complex process". It is difficult to predict it, since it is not known how many elements the Russian Federation will fall apart and with whom Ukraine will have to talk about reparations and bringing those responsible for crimes to justice.

“It is interesting that now in the Russian information space, primarily on the Internet, as well as among part of the opposition, the idea is being propagated that only the “Putin clique” should be blamed for this invasion.. And society has nothing to do with it. And we are also at war with a country where more than two-thirds of the population supported Putin's actions!", - said the head of Ukrainian intelligence.

He also stressed that Ukraine's task is to systematically and state weaken the Russian Federation.