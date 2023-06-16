Fleet registration blocked: Russia stopped the grain initiative

15:54 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul announced obstacles in drawing up an inspection plan for June 1, caused by the refusal of the Russian delegation to register the incoming fleet for participation in the initiative.



The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine confirmed this information. For two days, May 30 and 31, Russia only registered one incoming vessel at the port of Chernomorsk, while other countries participating in the SKC confirmed their readiness to send 10 vessels in three ports for inspection.



The position of Russia and the lack of registered vessels for inspection impede the drawing up of an inspection plan, which was notified to all parties.



50 vessels are expected to be in line for inspection in Turkish territorial waters, which should load 2.4 million tons of food for the whole world. This volume is almost double the export in May.

"Some vessels have been waiting for SKC inspection for more than 3 months, resulting in losses of more than $1 billion and an increase in the cost of food. This is another attempt by Russia to limit the world's access to food," a ministry spokesman said.

He noted that blocking the registration of the new incoming fleet and the Yuzhny port violates the terms of the Grain Initiative, also signed by Russia..

"The Ukrainian delegation sent a request to the Secretariat of the SKC to restore full-fledged work, including 3 inspection teams and 9 inspections per day, in accordance with the procedures of the SKC. Our inspectors are already at the SKC and are ready to start work as soon as the registration of ships is resumed," the ministry spokesman added.



He also recalled that over 30.5 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products were exported over 10 months of the Grain Initiative..