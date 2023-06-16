Fleet registration blocked: Russia stopped the grain initiative

The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul announced obstacles in drawing up an inspection plan for June 1, caused by the refusal of the Russian delegation to register the incoming fleet for participation in the initiative.
The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine confirmed this information. For two days, May 30 and 31, Russia only registered one incoming vessel at the port of Chernomorsk, while other countries participating in the SKC confirmed their readiness to send 10 vessels in three ports for inspection.
The position of Russia and the lack of registered vessels for inspection impede the drawing up of an inspection plan, which was notified to all parties.
50 vessels are expected to be in line for inspection in Turkish territorial waters, which should load 2.4 million tons of food for the whole world. This volume is almost double the export in May.
He noted that blocking the registration of the new incoming fleet and the Yuzhny port violates the terms of the Grain Initiative, also signed by Russia..
He also recalled that over 30.5 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products were exported over 10 months of the Grain Initiative..
