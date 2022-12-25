During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 22 strikes on personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian Federation

08:55 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 22 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the aggressor and 3 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.



This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning report on Friday, December 16.



In turn, the missile and artillery units hit five command posts, four areas of concentration of enemy personnel, six artillery positions, two ammunition trains, as well as a composition of fuel and lubricants.



In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.



According to updated information, on December 14, in the area of the settlement of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region, the Ukrainian military destroyed up to 10 units of various types of military equipment, and about 180 invaders were injured.

"Up to 30 occupiers were destroyed in Lazurne, Kherson region. In addition, the work of Russian mobile crematoriums in the city of Tokmak is noted," the report says.

It is noted that the Russian invaders continue to agitate conscripts for contract service in order to make up for current losses.