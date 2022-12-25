Ukrainian soldiers repelled 9 attacks in a day - summary

09:02 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Objects in the areas of the settlements of Serebryanka, Spirnoe, Yakovlevka, Bakhmutskoe, Bakhmut, Opytnoe, Klischeevka, Andreevka, Kurdyumovka, Vesele, Avdeevka, Vodianoe, Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka, Kurakhovo, Maryinka and Novomikhailovka of the Donetsk region were subjected to fire damage from tanks and artillery.



In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechistovka, Zolotaya Niva and Neskuchnoe in the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporozhye direction, the invaders are conducting defensive operations, shelling from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery was recorded at the positions of the Defense Forces and areas of settlements in the Zaporozhye region, not far from the line of contact. The civilian infrastructure of the city of Dnipro was subjected to rocket attacks by the enemy.



On the Krivoy Rog and Kherson directions, the occupiers conduct positional defense. The Russians do not stop shelling Ukrainian troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River, in particular the city of Kherson.



The report states that in the temporarily occupied territory of the Lugansk region, the occupiers are carrying out the so-called nationalization of the property of agro-industrial enterprises. In the village of Belokurakino, the enemy is taking crops and equipment from local agricultural firms.



On the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, an increase in the administrative-police regime by the enemy was recorded, in connection with which it is planned to replace individual units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation with units of the National Guard.



Aviation of the Defense Forces over the past 24 hours inflicted 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Ukrainian defenders shot down enemy Su-25 and Su-24 aircraft.