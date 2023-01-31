More than 40 battles with Russian troops took place in a day near Bakhmut - speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

15:11 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Near Bakhmut, 42 clashes between Ukrainian troops and Russian invaders took place during the day.



This was announced by the speaker of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty on the air of the national telethon.

"Bakhmut continues to be one of the main directions of the enemy's strike. There they struck 197 times (January 30 - ed.) with cannon rocket artillery at our positions. There were 42 combat clashes. During the day, 277 enemies were killed, 258 were injured," Cherevaty said.

Cherevaty added that equipment and ammunition are regularly delivered to Bakhmut. He also said that near Liman, Donetsk region, the Russians are trying to seize the initiative.