More than 40 battles with Russian troops took place in a day near Bakhmut - speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Near Bakhmut, 42 clashes between Ukrainian troops and Russian invaders took place during the day.
This was announced by the speaker of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty on the air of the national telethon.
Cherevaty added that equipment and ammunition are regularly delivered to Bakhmut. He also said that near Liman, Donetsk region, the Russians are trying to seize the initiative.
