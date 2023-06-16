In one night, Russia released, and Ukraine shot down a record number of shaheeds

08:45 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia decided to use the tactics of "crushing with mass" in the attack with drones. Alas, as on the ground, in the sky tactics also became a failure. According to the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136/131 strike drones from the northern direction - the Bryansk region and the south - the Krasnodar Territory. A total of 54 launches of a record number of kamikaze drones were recorded.

The Russians directed another night attack on military installations and critical infrastructure facilities in the central regions of the country, in particular, in the Kiev region.

"Here, in the zone of responsibility of the Center Air Command, most of the attack drones have been destroyed! Also, the forces and means of the Air Command "South" and the Air Command "West" of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are involved in repelling the attack! As a result of successful combat work, 52 "shaheeds" were destroyed!

According to the head of the Kyiv city military administration, Sergei Popko, the Air Defense Forces over Kiev shot down more than 40 drones.

According to the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Security and Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalya Gumenyuk, the invaders used non-traditional routes during today's attack on Ukraine by Shahedin.

"They tried to bypass the southern air defense as much as possible, so they mostly bypassed the temporarily occupied territories and then dispersed throughout Ukraine. What they're trying to bypass south is looking for a new tactic. They gravitate towards the river bed to hide the direction of movement of the "shaheeds," Gumenyuk said.

Recall, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that a series of explosions thundered in Kyiv on the night of May 28.