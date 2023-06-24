41 Russian missiles were shot down this night - Zaluzhny

11:34 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Another massive rocket attack on Ukrainian cities was carried out by Russia on the night of Saturday, June 24. As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny said on his Facebook page in the morning, out of 50 enemy missiles fired by the Ukrainian defense forces, 41 were shot down. Failed to destroy nine Kh-22 missiles.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders shot down 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and one Kalibr missile.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95ms, Tu-22m3 bombers, Kalibr sea-based bombers and Shahed-136/131 attack drones," the military said.

He said that 10 enemy strategic aircraft launched 40 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea.. In addition, eight Tu-22m3 long-range bombers launched strikes with 9 Kh-22 missiles from the northern, southern and eastern directions.

From the Black Sea, the occupiers launched two sea-based missiles Kalibr. From the south, the enemy attacked with two Shahed-136/131 attack drones. Russian war criminals sent X-22 missiles in the direction of the Dnieper and Krivoy Rog, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

Subdivisions of anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, mobile fire groups of the air commands of the Center, South and East of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are involved in repelling the air attack, Zaluzhny concluded.

Recall that during the air raid on the night of Saturday, June 24, in the Dnieper, Kharkov, Kropyvnytskyi, Nikolaev and Kyiv, local residents heard explosions.

Before the explosions in Ukraine, a large-scale air alert was announced due to the launch of missiles and UAVs.