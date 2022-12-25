Deacon of the UOC-MP detained for active pro-Russian activity

12:58 10 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the deacon of one of the churches of the Zaporozhye diocese of the UOC-MP, who publicly approved of holding an illegal "referendum" on the alleged "joining" of the region to Russia. This was reported on the website of the special services on Saturday, December 10.

It is indicated that earlier the deacon activated a profile on the banned social network VKontakte and, on his own behalf, "reposted" the calls of pro-Kremlin bloggers in support of the fake plebiscite. He also commented on Russian publications, agitating people to go to the "polling stations" and "vote" in favor of the Russian Federation.. In his messages, the man denied the existence of the Ukrainian people, their language and culture.

The cleric also questioned the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

The deacon took materials for his destructive content from the propaganda publics of the Russian social network, including "Russian Spring".

An independent examination of the published materials confirmed the subversive activities of the defendant.During searches at the place of residence of the deacon, law enforcement officers found computer equipment with evidence of the crime.

Currently, the clergy have been informed of suspicion under the articles of justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, praising its participants, deliberate actions aimed at inciting ethnic, religious hatred (Article 436-2, part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code Ukraine). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

As you know, in recent years, SBU officers have regularly searched the objects of the UOC-MP. On December 9, searches were reported in the Kyiv and Kherson regions. There they found suspicious people, unregistered weapons and Russian agitation.